The Latest: Gabon Minister Says Developing Nations Unheard

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland — The chair of a group of African negotiators at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow says he thinks their concerns haven’t been heard by the developed world.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry huddled with representatives from Africa and other parts of the developing world on Saturday afternoon to discuss proposals for a potential loss-and-damage fund for poor nations hit by irreversible impacts of climate change and credits in a carbon-trading market.

Lee White, the Gabonese forest and climate change minister who chairs the group of African negotiators, told Egyptian representatives afterwards that the last-minute side conference was “the first real discussion I’ve had…in a huddle with John Kerry with lots of people standing around.”

“You’ve seen the process because you’re in it,” White said in remarks overheard by The Associated Press.

more news- https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-11-13/the-latest-huddles-delay-stocktaking-session-at-un-talks